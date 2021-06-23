Locals earn all-state softball honors

Three stars from Waterloo High School and another from Columbia High School were selected recently to Illinois Coaches Association all-state softball teams.

Recent WHS graduate Jane Kaniecki was named to the ICA’s All-State Second Team in Class 3A. She led the Bulldogs this spring by hitting .520 with five home runs, 40 RBIs, 38 runs and eight triples.

Kaniecki, who bats and throws left-handed and plays first base, will play at Saint Louis University next season.

Earning ICA All-State Third Team honors in Class 3A were WHS seniors-to-be Maddie Davis and Tessa Stokes. Davis, an outfielder, hit .456 with 24 RBIs and 27 runs this season. Stokes, an infielder, hit .341 with five home runs, 29 RBIs and 25 runs.

Recent CHS graduate Ava Khoury was named to the ICA’s All-State Third Team in Class 2A. Khoury hit .405 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs and went 6-6 with a 3.07 ERA in the pitching circle.

Khoury, who also starred in basketball and volleyball for the Eagles, will play softball next season at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.