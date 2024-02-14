WHS wrestler heading to state

Jaxson Mathenia

The Waterloo High School wrestling team sent seven members to the IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional this past weekend.

While only one Bulldogs wrestler qualified for state, even more history was accomplished for the program in the process.

Jaxson Mathenia, a freshman, won the 190-pound division and became the third sectional champion in WHS wrestling history.

He will wrestle at the IHSA state meet that begins Thursday in Champaign.

Mathenia, who is 23-4 on the season, won the Civic Memorial Tournament and Mascoutah Invitational this season and placed second in the regional before winning the sectional.

“An unbelievable season is not done yet, but what a great year,” Waterloo head coach Chase Guercio said of Mathenia.

The seven sectional wrestlers tied the program record for one season, adding to the earlier history made when the Bulldogs broke the single-season record for dual wins and won their first conference title.

In the 106-pound division, sectional qualifier and regional champion Matthew Deutch went 34-14 this season, securing the most wins by a freshman in a single season in program history despite regularly giving up significant weight to his opponents.

“He unfortunately suffered an injury in the blood round of sectionals, but he will be back and hungry for more next season,” Guercio said.

In the 120-pound class, sectional qualifier Konnor Stephens finished 34-14 on the season. He was a St. Charles Tournament Champion, Second Team All-MVC and second place at regionals.

In the 126-pound class, sectional qualifier Ty Kinzinger went 37-15 in a deep weight class.

“He is the team Ironman, competing in the most matches on the season out of anyone,” Guercio said. “Anyone who watches Ty wrestle knows the heart and effort he brings to each match.”

In the 157-pound class, Bladen Sease finished the season 32-14 and was a regional champion.

“Our team MVP from last season, Bladen followed through with another great year and was on the receiving end of some pretty unfortunate sportsmanship in the blood round at sectional that ended his season,” Guercio said. “He handled it as well as anyone could, and I am excited to see how he responds next season.”

In the 175-pound class, Jackson Deutch finished with 40 wins – tied for second most by a wrestler in a single season in the WHS record books. He also won First Team All-MVC.

“He now holds the single-season pin record with an impressive 34,” Guercio said.

In the 285-pound division, Drew Glowacki finished with a 28-24 record.

“He really turned an impressive corner toward the end of the year,” Guercio said. “Looking forward to watching his continual improvement going into next season.”

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of this amazing WHS wrestling season? All of these wrestlers return next season – along with plenty of others.

“As a wise man told me, sometimes sports can be tough, and results vary on small margins. All these kids were on the doorstep of the state tournament and should be proud of their efforts this year,” Guercio said. “They will be back!”