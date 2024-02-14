Girls hoops regionals underway

Pictured is Columbia’s Sam Schmuke, who scored 35 points in her team’s regional win on Saturday. (JOHN SPYTEK photo)

The high school girls basketball season has come to an early end for most local squads, but a couple of teams are still hanging on.

Gibault (12-18) is a surprise regional final participant, riding a hot streak of recent wins.

The Hawks closed out their regular season with two wins last week.

First it was a 63-29 victory last Tuesday over Metro East Lutheran. Bri Baldridge, a senior, scored 18 points, and Myah Ticer added 15 points for Gibault.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks won 53-36 over Sparta. Baldridge poured in 22 points ,and Kamille Grohmann added 17 points for the victors.

On Saturday, Gibault opened Class 1A regional play at Steeleville, winning 56-49 in double overtime. Baldridge came through again for the Hawks, scoring 24 points. She went 10-for-12 from the free throw line.

On Monday, Gibault entered the game as the No. 9 seed against the No. 2 seed Woodlawn at New Athens. The Hawks pulled off the upset, winning 50-46. Baldridge led the way with 18 points, with Grohmann adding 17 points and 14 rebounds.

That means the Hawks will face Marissa in the regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday in New Athens. Gibault lost 37-29 in overtime to the Meteors back on Nov. 21. A win advances Gibault to the Elverado Sectional on Feb. 20.

Baldridge is averaging nearly 12 points a game this season to lead the Hawks.

In other regional action, Valmeyer (14-9) ended its season with a 33-29 loss to Marissa on Monday.

The Pirates opened regional play Saturday with a 66-44 win over New Athens.

Valmeyer won two of three games last week to close out the regular season, with wins last Tuesday over Maryville Christian and Thursday at Dupo and a 36-28 loss to Red Bud last Wednesday.

Brooke Miller scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win over Maryville Christian, with Kierstin Miller adding 15 rebounds.

The Pirates said goodbye to both Millers, as they are graduating seniors. Brooke and Kierstin both averaged double-doubles for the season.

Dupo (5-19) ended its season with a 52-34 loss at Mt. Olive in regional play on Saturday.

Thankfully, the Tigers only lose one senior from this year’s squad and will return top scorer Addison Mitchell, who is a sophomore.

Columbia (15-15) opened Class 2A regional play Saturday at home with a 55-47 win over Red Bud. The Eagles trailed by two points after three quarters, but went on a 21-15 fourth quarter run.

Sam Schmuke was on fire for Columbia, scoring 35 points and recording 10 steals.

Columbia’s season came to an end, however, with a 56-27 loss Monday to Breese Central. The Eagles trailed 22-4 after the first quarter and could not recover.

The Eagles lose senior Jay Brister, but will return their top two scorers – Schmuke and Jordan Holten – next season.

Columbia closed out its regular season with a 53-37 loss last Tuesday at home to Triad. Brister led the way with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Waterloo (13-18) closed out its regular season with a 48-47 loss Friday at Jerseyville. The Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 30-22 in the second half, but it just wasn’t enough.

Kate Lindhorst led the Bulldogs with 14 points, with Aubrey Heck adding 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Mallory Thompson scored 12 points.

Waterloo opened Class 3A regional play at home Tuesday night against East St. Louis falling 51-39. The’Dog trailed 31-21 at half-time. Liv Colson, a senior, was the top scorer this season for the Bulldogs, averaging 10.7 points per game.