Hawks claw past ‘Dogs

Gibault’s Gavin Kesler goes to the hoop against Waterloo.

A cross-town rivalry showdown highlighted recent high school boys basketball action as the regular season winds down.

Gibault (17-12) visited the Waterloo High School gym Saturday night and handed the Bulldogs a 48-41 loss.

Waterloo (15-15) led 21-19 at halftime.

Gavin Kesler led the Hawks with 18 points, with teammate Kanen Augustine contributing 10 points, five rebounds and six steals.

Ryan Biffar added 10 points for Gibault.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks dropped a 67-52 contest at home to Granite City despite 29 points from Kesler.

Gibault played Tuesday at Highland and plays Thursday at Marquette to conclude the regular season.

The Hawks open their Class 1A state title defense this Monday at home against Elverado in regional play.

Kesler, a senior, is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season. Augustine, also a senior, is averaging 14.1 points and more than two steals per game.

Prior to Saturday’s loss at home to the rival Hawks, Waterloo lost Friday night at Jerseyville in a close 53-51 contest.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs battled hard at large school Edwardsville before falling 49-41. Rodrigo Lopez Tercero led the ‘Dogs with 20 points.

Waterloo plays Thursday at Highland to end the regular season, then battles Highland again to open Class 3A Freeburg Regional play next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Alex Stell leads Waterloo this season with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Lopez Tercero averages 12.2 points per game. Caleb Yochum averages 11.1 points per game and is shooting nearly 83 percent from the free throw line.

Columbia (21-8) lost two of three recent games.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles dropped a 48-41 contest at Breese Central despite 24 points and nine rebounds from Sam Donald.

On Friday, Columbia picked up a 52-39 victory at Roxana. The Eagles trailed 10-6 after the first quarter but got into gear from there. Donald again led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds.

On Saturday, the Eagles lost 45-41 to Peoria Notre Dame at the Riverton Shootout. Columbia led by six points after three quarters but could not hold on. Donald had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Columbia played Tuesday at Freeburg and hosts Rochester on Friday to close out the regular season. The Eagles will begin Class 2A regional action at home next Wednesday night against either Althoff or Chester.

Donald is averaging 20 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the season.

Valmeyer (10-19) lost 63-53 to Bunker Hill last Wednesday. Landon Roy scored 17 points and dished out seven assists for the Pirates.

On Thursday, Valmeyer lost 72-58 at home to SIUE Charter, committing 25 turnovers as a team. Aiden Crossin scored 20 points and Tanner Frierdich added 18 points for the Pirates.

On Friday, Valmeyer got back in the win column by a 72-38 score at home over winless Dupo. Roy scored 19 points (four three-pointers) and made six steals. Frierdich added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at Lebanon and closes out the regular season at home Thursday against Maryville Christian. The Pirates open Class 1A regional play Monday night at rival New Athens.

Crossin is averaging 16.5 points per game and Roy is averaging 12.7 points per game this season. Luke Blackwell is averaging more than 10 rebounds per contest for the Pirates.

Dupo (0-24) lost 69-37 to Sandoval last Tuesday. Kaden Scheppelman scored 14 points and Keith West added 10 points for the Tigers, who open regional play Monday at Greenfield.