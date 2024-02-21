Raging ‘Dogs make 1A finals

Layne Wilkins

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs opened the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 1A semifinals in style on Thursday night.

The Raging Bulldogs, who finished first in 1A during the regular season with a record of 16-8, picked up a 3-1 victory over East Alton-Wood River in game one of a best-of-three series Thursday at Granite City.

The Raging Bulldogs secured a first round bye via its first place regular season showing. Freeburg-Waterloo scored all three of its goals in the first period on Thursday. Layne Wilkens netted the first goal on an assist from Conner Blair.

Then it was Austin Hopfinger’s turn on an assist from Michael Gildehaus, who then netted the third goal on an assist from Caiden Anderson.

The Raging Bulldogs took the series Tuesday night, downing East Alton with a 7-1 win. Ryder Neff netted two goals for Freeburg-Waterloo.

Freeburg-Waterloo advances to the 1A finals next week against the winner of the other semifinal between Alton and Triad.

The winner of the Varsity 1A final is moved up to Varsity 2A in the MVCHA next season.