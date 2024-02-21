Who will survive and advance?

Columbia’s Sam Donald goes up strong to the hoop during a game at Waterloo earlier this season. (JOHN SPYTEK photo)

A new season has tipped off for high school boys basketball, and it’s win or go home from now on.

In Class 3A, Waterloo (15-16) limped into the postseason on a four-game skid. Waterloo lost 53-38 last Thursday to Highland to close out the regular season.

The ‘Dogs battled Highland again to open Freeburg Regional play Wednesday night, falling 53-36.

Alex Stell, a 6-foot-10 junior, led Waterloo at 16 points and 10 rebounds per game this season. Two seniors, Rodrigo Lopez Tercero (12.2 points per game) and Caleb Yochum (11.1 points per game) were other key contributors this season for the Bulldogs.

In Class 2A, Columbia (24-8) ended its regular season primed for a deep playoff run, picking up two recent wins.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 61-51 in overtime at Freeburg. The Eagles trailed 22-20 but were eventually able to outlast the Midgets. Sam Donald led Columbia with 29 points and 15 rebounds.

Last Saturday, the Eagles traveled north to Rochester and won 59-45. Donald again led the way with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Brody Landgraf added 16 points for Columbia, which shot 56 percent from the floor as a team.

Donald, a 6-foot-8 junior, is tops on the team for Columbia with averages of 20.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season. He’s shooting 38.5 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line.

Columbia hosted Althoff to open Class 2A regional play Wednesday night, winning 58-42. Donald again led the way in scoring with 29 points. Hayes van Breusegen contributed 13 points (7-for-10 from the free throw line) and seven rebounds. Landgraf added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Eagles host Wesclin in the regional final Friday night. This is the third meeting this season between the two squads. Columbia won 46-42 in Okawville on Jan. 19 but lost 61-55 at Wesclin on Nov. 25.

The winner of this regional advances to the Benton Sectional on Feb. 28.

Gibault (19-14) opened Class 1A regional action at home Monday night with an 89-26 victory over Elkville (Elverado).

The Hawks, last year’s Class 1A state champion, then played Wednesday at Trico in the regional semifinal and advanced with a 40-23 victory. Gavin Kesler scored 17 points and Kanen Augustine added 15 points for Gibault, which takes on New Athens at Trico in Friday’s regional final for a berth in the Norris City Sectional on Feb. 28.

The Hawks closed out their regular season on a down note, falling 62-36 last Tuesday at Highland and 38-36 at Marquette last Thursday.

Leading the way this season for Gibault are seniors Kesler and Augustine. Kesler is averaging 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. Augustine is averaging 14 points and 2.5 assists per game.

Also in Class 1A, Valmeyer (12-20) ended its season with a 52-47 loss at New Athens in a Monday regional rivalry tilt. The game was close throughout, with the Pirates missing some early free throws they would gladly like to have back.

Valmeyer concluded its regular season with a 61-48 win last Tuesday over Lebanon and a 74-58 victory over Maryville Christian last Thursday.

Aiden Crossin scored 22 points in both wins to pace the Pirates. Luke Blackwell scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in Thursday’s win.

Crossin, who averaged 17 points per game to lead Valmeyer, will return next season along with Blackwell (10.1 rebounds per game) and Landon Roy (12.5 points per game).

Another Class 1A team that saw its season end Monday was Dupo.

The Tigers (0-27) dropped a 51-19 game at Greenfield.

Prior to the regional loss, Dupo ended its regular season with losses last Tuesday to Steeleville and Thursday to St. Pius.

The leading scorers this season for the Tigers were junior Kaden Scheppelman and sophomore Keith West.