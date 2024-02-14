Falcons 4th at state

Republic-Times- February 14, 2024
Pictured is the team with its fourth place trophy.

The Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School eighth grade boys basketball team concluded Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class S state tournament play Saturday at Rend Lake College with a 58-45 loss to St. Mary’s Catholic in the third place game.

The Falcons dropped a close 44-41 contest Thursday to Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the first final four game. Pictured is the team with its fourth place trophy.

Team members are Henry Knoll, Bennett Hanvey, Kody Huffman, Kaden Huels, Patrick Murphy, Hayden Calvert, Even Niebruegge, Colby Kincheloe, Xandric Phillips and Cole Frierdich with coaches Brett Hanvey and Dusty Calvert.

Republic-Times

