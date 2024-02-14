Smith returning to state

Avery Smith

The IHSA girls wrestling sectionals took place this past weekend, with Valmeyer’s Avery Smith competing in Peoria.

Smith, who wrestles for Red Bud High School, placed third in the 125-pound division to qualify for the IHSA state meet taking place Feb. 23-24 in Bloomington.

This is the third time Smith, a senior, has qualified for state in wrestling.

Last year, Smith placed third in the state.

As a sophomore, Smith placed fourth at state.

Smith began wrestling at age 8 when her mother encouraged her to try the sport over boxing. She joined the Bulldogs Youth Wrestling Club.

Valmeyer and Red Bud schools have a co-op agreement in the sport of wrestling.