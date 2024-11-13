WHS girls XC runs at state

Pictured is the Waterloo High School girls cross country squad at the IHSA Class 2A state meet in Peoria.

The Waterloo High School girls cross country squad ran Saturday at the IHSA Class 2A state meet held at Detweiller Park in Peoria, placing 13th overall.

The Bulldogs were led at state by senior Cameron Crump, who placed 14th to earn all-state recognition. She ran a time of 17:27.61 in the three-mile race.

Finishing in 60th place for Waterloo was senior Ava Rau with a time of 18:34.21.

Another Waterloo senior, Kamryn Rader, placed 126th at state with a time of 19:25.18.

Emily Vogt, a sophomore, placed 132nd at state with a finish time of 19:27.08 for the Bulldogs.

WHS placed ninth as a team last year at the state meet.