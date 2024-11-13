Solid starts for hockey squads

Logan Sherman



The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles have both won more than they’ve lost in the early going to the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association regular season.

The Raging Bulldogs (3-1) won 3-2 on Monday night over Belleville. Layne Wilkens scored twice and Ryder Neff also found the net for Freeburg-Waterloo. Logan Sherman was solid in net with 28 saves.

On Thursday, it was a 4-3 victory for the Raging Bulldogs over Collinsville at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville. Austin Hopfinger recorded a goal and two assists. Wilkens added a goal and an assist. Sherman was strong again in net for Freeburg-Waterloo, making 22 saves.

Freeburg-Waterloo battled O’Fallon at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon on Tuesday night, falling 7-4. Neff had two goals and an assist.

Upcoming contests are 7 p.m. Thursday against Vianney in Granite City and 7:30 p.m. this coming Tuesday against Highland in O’Fallon.

Columbia (2-1-1) split a pair of recent games.

On Monday, it was a 7-3 defeat for the Eagles at the hands of the always tough Edwardsville hockey club. Jack Reuss scored twice and Mason Neidbalski added a goal for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, Columbia enjoyed an 11-0 win over East Alton-Wood River. Reuss netted six goals and had an assist on the night.

In just four games so far this season, Reuss has scored 13 goals.

Columbia battled Belleville on Tuesday night, tying 2-2, and will take on Alton at 7:30 p.m. Monday in East Alton.