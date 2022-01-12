WHS boys bowling rolls into regionals

Pictured is the Waterloo High School varsity boys bowling squad, which is undefeated on the season.

The Waterloo High School boys bowling team is rolling into regional play undefeated with hopes of making some postseason noise.

The Bulldogs varsity boys are 8-0 this season, good for first place in the Mississippi Valley Conference. The junior varsity boys are 7-1.

The high game this season for Waterloo belongs to Logan DeFosset, who rolled a 299. He also has the high series this season at 808, which is a school record.

DeFosset has a season per game average of 228.

Another top bowler for the Bulldogs is Brady Stumpf, who won first place overall at the Zach LeCuyer Tournament in Collinsville earlier this season. Stumpf has a 221 per game average on the season.

Other top bowlers for the Bulldogs include Carson Harwell (218 average) and Adam Griest (213 average).

“The boys have placed in the top three in all four tournaments they have bowled in, including a win at the Kegler Tournament,” WHS bowling coach Matt Beck said. “They have also broken and set multiple school records, including all-time IHSA records.”

Waterloo is part of a 14-team field competing this Saturday in the Carbondale Regional at SI Bowl in Carterville.

“We (are) looking to advance much further the following weekends,” Beck said.

Also on Saturday, the Columbia and Dupo boys bowling squads will compete as part of a 12-team field in regional play at West Park Bowl in Columbia.

Top bowlers this season for the Eagles include Dylan Conner and David Komen.

Top bowlers for Dupo include Mark Lesch and Anthony Castaldi.

In girls bowling, Waterloo varsity is 3-4-1 on the season and JV is 5-3.

The high game this season for the WHS girls came from Abby VanVeghel, who rolled a 241. She has a 168 per game average so far on the season.

The WHS girls are led in per game average by Carleigh McFarlane with a 185.

Other top bowlers for the Bulldogs include Haylie Lewis (165 average), Madison Schroeder (160 average) and McKayla Lewis (150 average).

The WHS girls won first place in the Kegler Tournament earlier this year, defeating tough Salem and Mt. Vernon teams, Beck said.

“They will have their postseason beginning in four weeks after the boys are done, also looking to take a top spot,” he said.

Waterloo will compete in a 15-team field at the Carterville Regional on Feb. 5.

The Columbia and Dupo girls bowling squads will compete in the regional at West Park Bowl on Feb. 5.

Top bowlers this season for the Columbia girls include Emma Matsantonis, Emma Melliere and Abi Owen.

The top Dupo girls bower this season has been Izzy Click.