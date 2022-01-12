Tigers surging on the court

Pictured, Dupo’s Octavia Heidelberg attempts a shot during a recent game. She is averaging 15 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season.

The Dupo High School girls basketball team has won four straight games to improve to 12-7 on the season.

The Tigers won three of four games to place third in the Chester tournament last week.

Following a loss to Freeburg, Dupo downed Steeleville, Trico and New Athens.

On Thursday, the Tigers won 53-30 over Steeleville. Dupo led 27-5 after the first quarter. Octavia Heidelberg stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and seven blocks. Alexia Lewis added 12 points.

On Friday, the Tigers stormed out to a 22-6 lead en route to a 50-28 victory over Trico. Heidelberg scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Abby Francis and Alexis Curtis each scored 10 points.

In the third place game, Dupo won 55-31 over New Athens on Saturday. Curtis scored 20 points with six assists and four steals. Heidelberg added 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Lewis added 13 points.

Dupo kept up its winning ways Monday with a dominant 47-14 blasting over Metro East Lutheran. Heidelberg had a monster game, scoring 24 points, grabbing 28 rebounds and blocking five shots.

The Tigers host Marissa on Thursday and host Columbia on Jan. 20.

Heidelberg leads the Tigers at 15 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season to go along with 3.11 blocks per game.

It was more of the same for Waterloo, which improved to 19-3 on the season with a 48-29 win over Highland on Thursday. It was Waterloo’s ninth straight victory.

Norah Gum scored 19 points and Sam Lindhorst added 17 points for the ‘Dogs, who play Thursday at Triad.

Gum is averaging 18 points and nine rebounds per game this season. Lindhorst is averaging 12.4 points and nearly four steals per game.

Columbia (10-10) lost 55-33 at Freeburg on Thursday. The Eagles were outscored 29-13 in the second half of that contest.

Columbia hosted Centralia on Tuesday, hosts Wood River on Thursday and will host Granite City on Monday.

Karsen Jany leads the Eagles in scoring this season at 14.3 points per game.

Gibault (6-13) has been idle of late, but will play Wednesday at Roxana. Kailynne Small leads the Hawks at 17.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.65 blocks per game this season.

Valmeyer (3-7) has likewise been idle of late, but will host New Athens on Thursday night. Brooke Miller leads the Pirates at 14.6 points and 12 rebounds per game for the season.