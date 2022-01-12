Seniors lead WHS wrestling

Gavin Hearren

The Waterloo High School wrestling team is 10-4 on the season thanks to hard work and success from some key members leading the way.

The Bulldogs dropped a tough dual match against Cahokia last week and were forced to miss the Granite City Tournament over the winter break due to some positive COVID tests within the team.

“Our team is fortunate to have an outstanding group of senior leaders who are guiding our underclassmen through the uncertainty of this season,” WHS wrestling head coach Chase Guercio said. “The kids who are seniors now have been through so much over their high school careers. Just watching them continue to persevere and work hard gives me lots of hope for the future of our community. We have some really tough kids.”

With the regional tournament less than a month away, multiple WHS wrestlers are focusing on refining their technique and staying healthy for the postseason gauntlet.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs is senior Jordan Sommers, who remains undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state in the 220-pound class.

“The kid is obsessed with being the best he can be, and I think his best wrestling is still ahead of him,” Guercio said.

Another senior is Gavin Hearren, who is currently 14-2 at 120 pounds and recently committed to wrestle at Central College in Pella, Iowa, upon his graduation this spring.

“He has dealt with injury issues throughout the season, but he’s one tough kid,” Guercio said. “I expect him to make a strong run to end the season.”

Brandon Lloyd is 18-3 at 170 pounds, and this senior is rapidly closing in on 100 career wins at WHS.

“I think he has a chance to go down as the winningest wrestler in our school’s history,” Guercio said.

Additionally, senior Adron Winget has a 9-2 record this season at 145 pounds.

“He started his wrestling career in the 106 class, but he has kept getting better and is one of the best athletes in our school, in my opinion,” Guercio assessed. “He never gives up and we are fortunate to have him on the team.”

The Mississippi Valley Conference Duals take place Jan. 29, with the IHSA regionals set for early Feburary.