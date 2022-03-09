What’s next at former Rosedale House?

After a tumultuous year of zoning procedure, planning meetings and city council action culminating in a special use permit being issued to operate a women-only recovery residence at 228 Mueller Lane in Waterloo, the future of the property is uncertain yet again.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Waterloo Zoning and Subdivision Administrator Nathan Krebel issued the long-awaited special use permit to Adrian and Leisa Martinez, which signified an official go-ahead to operate Cornerstone Laine at the site of the former Rosedale House under stipulations.

Yet, this may now not be in the cards.

“We have not talked to the sellers in awhile – we are not ready to move forward at this time,” Leisa told the Republic-Times last week. “I’m not sure if they have pursued other options regarding the sale of the property.”

Now, another local family has that property under contract.

The inquirers – who wish not to be named at this point as they are actively working with the bank – are hoping to house an independent senior living residence on the property.

This is a continuation of the same use Rosedale House operated under at that location until its closure in late 2020.

This means the prospective new owners do not have to petition to use the property as such, Krebel explained.

The property’s current owner declined to comment, but said anybody interested in purchasing the property may call 618-920-7116.

At a Feb. 14 utility meeting, Krebel, Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith, Waterloo City Attorney Dan Hayes and aldermen decided one could operate an independent residence under the original 1999 special use permit originally granted to allow Rosedale House to operate.

“Special use permits commonly run with the property so the decision was not out of the ordinary, but since this property has brought so much attention I thought it would be wise to get the council involved,” Krebel said.

Krebel explained that the Martinezes have a time table for the newly granted recovery residence special use permit.

“The Martinezes need to act on the property within two years or petition for a one-year extension in order to keep their SUP,” Krebel said. “Remember, the ‘recovery residence’ definition is in the B-2 (district) SUP section so anyone can apply for a ‘recovery residence’ SUP in the B-2 Zoned District.”

Because the Martinezes were planning on changing the use of that building, they would need to apply for a building permit before occupying it.

Krebel said that to the best of his knowledge, this has not been done yet.

The eventual granting of this special use permit – with 13 conditions – came this past November after nine total meetings in a year regarding Cornerstone Laine, many of which were attended by both neighbors in opposition to such an operation near their homes and proponents of such a place in Monroe County.