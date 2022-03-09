Structure fire in downtown Columbia

Columbia and Waterloo fire departments responded around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday to a fire inside a building at 108 S. Main Street in downtown Columbia across from Thai House. The Dupo, Cahokia and Millstadt fire departments were paged to respond with mutual aid around 10:30 a.m.

Fire crews blocked traffic on Main Street near the structure as they worked to contain the blaze.

The initial reports were of heavy smoke in the upper level apartment area with visible fire.

The lower floor of the building is home to Columbia Optical Center.

