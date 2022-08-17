Wednesday vehicle fire in rural Waterloo

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a fully engulfed vehicle fire in the 6100 block of Konarcik Road east of Waterloo.

The Columbia and Hecker fire departments were paged to respond when a nearby garage was thought to be on fire, but both departments were advised to disregard as the WFD had the blaze under control and the fire had not spread to the structure.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 2:40 p.m.