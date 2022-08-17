Selfie Studio A offers unique photo ops

Pictured is a photo shoot at Selfie Studio A in Columbia

By ISABELLA SIMMONDS

For the Republic-Times

When Andrea Yochum first opened her small business, Selfie Studio A, in Columbia, she had very little knowledge in photography but knew that a studio was exactly what Monroe County needed.

Yochum, who has helped Columbia and Waterloo businesses with social media marketing, quickly realized that one of the biggest challenges for those businesses was the lack of affordable photography studios nearby.

“I kept hearing business owners say they didn’t have anywhere to go take nice pictures. Most people would go to a portrait studio and pay a lot of money to have a stuffy gray backdrop,” she explained.

Yochum then took notice of social media where she would see temporary pop-up photo studios, and this is where she got her idea.

The studio is known for being a “do-it-yourself” studio, as Yochum describes. This means there is no professional photographer on sight, but clients are welcome to bring their own for no additional cost, or they can have a family member or friend take photos for them.

“Allowing people to take photos using their phones makes it super easy for them to post to social media when they’re done,” said Yochum.

For special events the studio will hire a photographer as an addition to a party package, but for the most part customers can take as many photos as they want on their own devices.

When it comes to photo sessions, the studio offers two pricing options: $15 for 30 minutes per person or $25 per hour.

However, single-person photoshoots are not the only thing Selfie Studio A has options for. They offer a variety of party packages for sports teams, birthdays, and even wedding parties.

The studio, located at 102 N. Main Street in Columbia, the former home of Regions Bank, offers an impressive variety of 15 different backdrops and sets, one of these being the old bank vault.

The vault, whose door has been bolted open for safety, has become a popular attraction for both bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Although the photography studio has only been in business for a year, it has become a unique destination for the community and an asset to Monroe County.

Only a few months after they first opened, Columbia High School partnered with the studio to help with its outdoor homecoming event on Main Street last September.

Selfie Studio A has also donated their services to Songs4Soldiers, a local non-profit that raises money for veterans in need of support.

However, despite all their efforts and success, Selfie Studio A also has its challenges.

“We learned really quickly that with the studio, we don’t just get to turn the light on and people automatically know what it is,” explained Yochum. “Most people don’t exactly know what a ‘selfie studio’ is at all.”

She also said her biggest hurdle has been educating people that her studio is for more than just teens, as they offer their services for businesses and working professionals too.

A large part of the studio’s marketing is done through social media, where potential clientele can see a more interactive perspective of the studio. Going out and communicating with her community is another way Yochum networks her business.

Selfie Studio A is steadily improving. Two weeks ago, Yochum opened up a candy store in the front room of the studio called Main Street Sweets.

Her plan is to have a place where her customers and clients can enjoy a sugary treat before or after a photo session.

Social media classes are also offered at Selfie Studio A to teach people how to promote their businesses on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and even TikTok.

For more information about Selfie Studio A, visit selfiestudioa.com or find the business on Facebook.