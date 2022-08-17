CHS hires new assistant principal

Patrick Bellinger

Following a late-summer resignation from its previous assistant principal, Columbia High School has secured a replacement for the 2022-23 school year that began this week.

Columbia Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode said Patrick Bellinger will take the position of Interim CHS Assistant Principal.

Grode said Bellinger is originally from Missouri. Though he was previously retired, Bellinger has past assistant principal experience.

Bellinger will serve as interim assistant principal until the end of this school year, at which point the Columbia School District will post a listing for the position.

The decision follows the departure of Jeremy Blechle from the position. Blechle joined CHS last year after having worked in his hometown school district of Chester for 14 years.

Blechle was hired Friday to serve as principal at Chester High School.

“We wish Mr. Blechle all the best, and we understand that this was a great opportunity for him,” Grode said. “Although late in the season, it is what it is.”