Emergency personnel responded about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 156 at Deer Hill Road west of Waterloo.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver, a woman, said a deer jumped out in front of her vehicle, causing her to veer out of the way, go off the roadway and strike a guardrail.

The driver was not injured in the crash.