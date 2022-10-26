Wednesday night crash in Columbia

Pictured is the crash scene in Columbia on Wednesday night.

Emergency personnel responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at South Main Street in Columbia.

The vehicles involved were a Ford pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male from Waterloo and a black 2019 Volkswagen car driven by a 22-year-old Missouri woman.

The female driver reported abrasions to her hand as a result of the collision, with treatment provided by EMS personnel .

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS.