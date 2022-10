Emergency personnel responded shortly after 8:40 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound at Veterans Parkway in Columbia. Southbound traffic was closed as a result of the crash.

There was road blockage as a result of the collision, and Columbia EMS was requested to treat two occupants involved in the crash. Both vehicles had Missouri license plates.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS.