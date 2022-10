The Columbia Police Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 11 a.m. Thursday for the report of an unconscious, unresponsive man at a home in the 1000 block of Nevada Drive.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Ryan Lackey, was pronounced deceased at the scene by a representative of the Monroe County Coroner’s Office shortly thereafter.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said the cause and manner of Lackey’s death are pending toxicology results.