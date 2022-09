Emergency personnel responded shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on Palmer Road at Old Route 3 in Columbia.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS.

None of those involved required medical transport, police said.

The vehicles involved were a white 2016 Dodge Durango and white 2022 Audi Q5.

Emergency units cleared the crash scene shortly after 8:30 a.m.