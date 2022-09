The Columbia Fire Department was paged at 2:05 p.m. Friday to assist the Mehlville Fire Department with a two-vehicle crash at I-255 westbound on the Missouri side of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

The vehicles involved were a semi tractor-trailer and a box truck in the westbound lane.

CFD was instructed to disregard shortly after being paged.

I-255 westbound traffic was backed up well into Columbia as a result of the crash.