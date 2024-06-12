Wednesday crash in Waterloo

Republic-Times- June 12, 2024

The Waterloo police and fire departments, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded at 2 p.m. Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries and airbag deployment at the intersection of Rogers Street and Country Club Lane.

A white pickup truck sustained heavy front end damage and came to rest in the intersection. A black Chevrolet pickup also had a damaged front end and hood and came to rest in a nearby field.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

