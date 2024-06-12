Wednesday crash in Columbia

Republic-Times- June 12, 2024

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road in Columbia.

The roadway was blocked in that area as a result of the crash. The Columbia Fire Department cleared from the scene at about 1 p.m.

Columbia police said a 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Allyse Broske, 20, of Columbia, drove through a red light at the intersection while traveling southbound, colliding with a Penske box truck driven by Charles Johnson, 32, of St. Louis, which was turning left from Valmeyer Road onto northbound Route 3.

Broske was transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries.

Possible citations are pending, police said.

