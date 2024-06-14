Sex offender arrest in Valmeyer

From left are Joshua L. Graves and Janet L. Gotto

Two people were arrested Friday in Valmeyer after the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in executing an arrest warrant in Valmeyer.

The MCSD said this operation stemmed from an extensive investigation launched by its department in February. Deputies conducted compliance checks of local registered sex offenders within Monroe County, leading to the discovery that one individual was non-compliant as the registered residence was found to be vacant.

The offender failed to notify the MCSD or any other agency of a change of address.

Following the location of the sex offender in Valmeyer, due to a medical condition, he was not arrested at that time. Subsequently, the case was submitted to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office on Feb. 14, resulting in the issuance of arrest warrants for Joshua L. Graves, 42, for unlawful failure to register as a sex offender (address change) and child sex offender residing within 500 feet of a school.

Police said that despite being given ample time to surrender, Graves failed to comply with the warrants, prompting investigators and deputies to attempt to locate him at a residence in Valmeyer. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to make contact with Graves, as well as the homeowner – a relative of Graves – investigators initiated surveillance of the residence at 121 N. Cedar Bluff Drive in Valmeyer.

On Friday morning, police successfully took Graves and the female homeowner into custody. Both were transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Also charged in the case is Janet L. Gotto, 67, of Valmeyer, with felony obstructing justice.

Graves’ last registered address prior to Friday’s arrest was 3744 State Route 156, Waterloo.

Graves was convicted in 2019 of criminal sexual abuse following an incident in Columbia involving a female victim under 12 years of age in 2017.