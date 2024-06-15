Friday night fire calls in Columbia

Republic-Times- June 14, 2024
Pictured is the scene of a Friday night fire call at Crown Linen Service in Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department enlisted the aid of neighboring fire companies in responding to two calls within minutes of each other Friday night.

Shortly after 8:35 p.m., the CFD was paged to a fully involved motorcycle fire in the 7000 block of Bluffside Road. The rider was off of the motorcycle and safe following the fire.

Just minutes later, a fire was reported inside Crown Linen Service at 322 E. Industrial Drive. Smoke could be seen from the exterior of the large business facility upon arrival. The fire was believed to be under control within a short amount of time.

The Waterloo and Millstadt fire departments were requested to respond to the motorcycle fire, but Waterloo firefighters were ultimately advised to disregard. Millstadt firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze.

The Mehlville (Mo.) Fire Department assisted at the scene of the fire at Crown Linen Service. A fire official said a bag of clothes caught fire – possibly due to spontaneous combustion – and spread to other nearby bags of clothes. Columbia firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly, but the business did sustain interior smoke and water damage as a result of the incident.

Both fire scenes were cleared as of 9:20 p.m.

