Wednesday crash in Columbia

Republic-Times- May 24, 2024

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Ramsey Road at DD Road in Columbia, resulting in one injury.

The vehicles involved were a 2021 Honda SUV driven by Susan Caito, 67, of Columbia, and a 2003 Freightliner MT35 chassis driven by Melvin Stuckmeyer, 83, of Columbia.  

Police said the Freightliner was parked in the left shoulder of the road. The Honda drove around the Freightliner. To get around the Freightliner, the Honda drove in the opposite lane of traffic. The Honda saw an oncoming vehicle and swerved back to her lane, clipping the Freightliner’s rear bumper. 

Stuckmeyer was transported by Columbia EMS to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Columbia council shuffle

May 22, 2024

Valmeyer has a new fire chief

May 22, 2024

Hot Rodders revving up

May 22, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19