Wednesday crash in Columbia

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Ramsey Road at DD Road in Columbia, resulting in one injury.

The vehicles involved were a 2021 Honda SUV driven by Susan Caito, 67, of Columbia, and a 2003 Freightliner MT35 chassis driven by Melvin Stuckmeyer, 83, of Columbia.

Police said the Freightliner was parked in the left shoulder of the road. The Honda drove around the Freightliner. To get around the Freightliner, the Honda drove in the opposite lane of traffic. The Honda saw an oncoming vehicle and swerved back to her lane, clipping the Freightliner’s rear bumper.

Stuckmeyer was transported by Columbia EMS to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.