Sunday rollover crash on Bluff Road

Republic-Times- May 29, 2024

A single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday on Bluff Road near Harris Road in Valmeyer.

Police said a 2005 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old female was traveling north on Bluff Road just north of Harris Road when the tires began to pull toward the ditch on the east side of Bluff Road.

The Jeep left the roadway on the east side of Bluff Road, traveling through a ditch and into a cut corn field approximately 40 yards, rolling before coming to rest on the driver’s side door facing south.

Th driver sustained minor injuries and was evaluated by Monroe County EMS but declined medical transport from the scene.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

‘Celebrate that they lived’

May 29, 2024

Conflict over Red Bud school project

May 29, 2024

New Athens EMS no more

May 29, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19