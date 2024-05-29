Sunday rollover crash on Bluff Road

A single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday on Bluff Road near Harris Road in Valmeyer.

Police said a 2005 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old female was traveling north on Bluff Road just north of Harris Road when the tires began to pull toward the ditch on the east side of Bluff Road.

The Jeep left the roadway on the east side of Bluff Road, traveling through a ditch and into a cut corn field approximately 40 yards, rolling before coming to rest on the driver’s side door facing south.

Th driver sustained minor injuries and was evaluated by Monroe County EMS but declined medical transport from the scene.