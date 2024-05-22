Columbia council shuffle

Pictured, from left, former Columbia City Clerk Andrew Hitzemann takes his oath of office as alderman from his brother Judge Chris Hitzemann during Monday’s city council meeting

During its first meeting since former Columbia Alderman Doug Garmer resigned May 9 to accept a nomination to the Monroe County Board, the Columbia City Council swore in a new alderman and a new city clerk.

Columbia Mayor Bob Hill recommended Andrew Hitzemann to replace Garmer in the city’s first ward.

Since Hitzemann has most recently served as Columbia City Clerk, Hill then recommended Derek Reichert for the clerk position.

Both were confirmed by the council and sworn in by Andrew Hitzemann’s brother, Monroe County Resident Circuit Judge Chris Hitzemann.

Prior to the appointments, Garmer addressed the council regarding his recent resignation.

“I will sorely miss the friends I’ve made these past several years and our camaraderie we built along the way. I feel we made some good progress and I’m confident you will continue that path in the years ahead,” Garmer said. “I remain a proud Columbian, and I will take that mindset to the next level as a proud Monroe Countian.”

Garmer began his public service as a member of the Columbia Plan Commission in 2017, where he was selected as chairman. He was elected as alderman in 2021.

Garmer is running unopposed for the seat to which he was recently appointed on the Monroe County Board of Commissioners.

Garmer replaced former Commissioner Dennis Knobloch, who resigned earlier this month due to the uncertainty of the side effects related to his medical situation.

Hitzemann was elected as city clerk in 2021. He will serve the remainder of Garmer’s unfinished aldermanic term, which expires April 30, 2025.

Reichert has not previously served in Columbia city government. He will fill the remainder of Hitzemann’s unexpired term as city clerk, which also ends in April 2025.

Pictured, from left, new Columbia City Clerk Derek Reichert is congratulated by Judge Chris Hitzemann after being sworn in during Monday’s city council meeting.

Prior to the installation of new officials, Jeff Faust of Environmental Consultants LLC provided details of a study performed at the Columbia Public Safety Complex.

The public safety facility currently houses the Columbia police, fire and EMS departments.

The complex was discussed during the May 8 council meeting. Both Columbia Mayor Bob Hill and Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon alluded to posts on social media which may have suggested conditions at the public safety complex contributed to two Columbia police officers both passing away after battles with cancer within the past five years.

Faust discussed the findings of a study conducted in 2021 which was commissioned after the death of one of the officers.

“Even though it’s an older building, the building scored better than we anticipated it would,” Faust began. “This building fared very well overall.”

Faust then explained the factors which could potentially present an environmental health hazard: water, air and anything radiated or absorbed through the skin.

The study did not test the water because the Columbia’s annual consumer confidence report for the year did not show any items of concerns regarding the city’s drinking water.

The study did include extensive air quality tests, according to Faust.

“There were no carcinogens identified in any of the samples from any of the three floors” of the facility, Faust reported.

Three components found in the sample – toluene, acetate and chloromethane – were below federal acceptable guidelines.

Toluene and acetate, Faust explained, were likely present due to the materials used in the building’s construction. Low levels of chloromethane are naturally occurring in most environments.

Radon testing was also administered, but levels were also below state and federal standards.

Faust said his findings indicate there are no hazards in the air at the public safety complex.

He then discussed radiation hazards, beginning with what he described as “cell tower radiation.”

Faust noted the proximity of a cellular communication tower near the facility, but explained there are no federal or state mandates for such radiation.

“Cell tower radiation is very, very controversial. Some folks say it can harm you. Other folks and studies say it can’t harm you,” Faust said.

The study “memorialized” levels of radiation associated with the cell tower for future reference in the event a standard for acceptable levels is established.

Faust also reiterated he would always be available if questions arose in the future.

“The bottom line is this: This is tough stuff. We’ve done what we believe to be right and best,” Faust said.

Donjon then thanked Faust for speaking and thanked the council for having him speak during the meeting.

“Like you said in the beginning, it’s kind of unfortunate,” Donjon began. “I’m not on some social media things, but certain things have been thrown out there, and like it or not, it grows legs of its own, so we just wanted to thank you for doing the study.”

Faust offered a personal note on the issue, sharing that he lost his 5-year-old son to leukemia.”

“You did exactly what I would have done if it was my family in that building,” Faust said.

In other business, the council approved an agreement with CivicPlus LLC to provide services to revamp the Columbia municipal code.

The city had previously expressed displeasure with General Code, the company originally contracted to perform those services.

Per an agenda item report, “efforts to reach an amicable resolution with General Code were unsuccessful.”

The council also approved what Columbia City Engineer Chris Smith described as “the first of many bids” for the upcoming Creekside Park project.

The bid for relocation of sanitary sewer lines to facilitate construction of a lake for the park was awarded to Haier Plumbing in the amount of $59,140.

The council tabled consideration of a special use permit to convert an existing office space building into a “mini storage business” at 201 Southwoods Drive.

The item was tabled due to the absence of a representative of the property requesting the permit.

Ward IV Alderman Jeff Holtkamp said he would like to make it mandatory for those who are requesting a special use permit to be present at the meetings during which the permit will be discussed.

The next meeting of the Columbia City Council will be June 3 at 7 p.m. at Columbia City Hall.