Waterloo Santa Float set to ride Dec. 14-23

With COVID-safe modifications approved by the Monroe County Health Department, the Santa Float will again make its way through Waterloo, bringing gifts and holiday cheer to all.

The City of Waterloo, Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and Sister Cities of Porta Loo, with the help of many continued donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, have come together to make sure this tradition, started by Harry Wolf and the Waterloo German Band, will continue.

On the second night of each route, the route will be driven in reverse. This allows for younger children that may live at the end of their route a chance to visit the Santa Float as well, as they will be at the beginning on the second night.

View a color-coded map and turn-by-turn directions online at enjoywaterloo.com or waterloo.il.us.

The float departs at 5 p.m. each evening and will be led by a city vehicle with red and green lights and a loudspeaker.

Santa has a treat for all of the children who come out to see him.

New this year, a “Santa Tracker” allows everyone at home to follow Santa as he travels along his route each night. The link to the Santa Tracker will be at waterloo.il.us/our-community/santa-float.

Each night, there will be three golden tickets hidden amongst the treats. Those who find can bring it to City Hall at 9 a.m. Christmas Eve to receive a gift from Santa. Only children ages 13 and under are eligible to win prizes.

Dec. 14, Dec. 19

Northwinds, Rose Meadows, Sterritts Run, Dannehold Farms, Lou-Del, Villas at Bradford, Marney’s Clearing, Bradford Estates, Remlok, Country Club Hills, Remington Ridge, Stoney Creek

Dec. 15, Dec. 20

Area between Route 3 (east) and Market Street (west), Park/Hoener (north): Pautler Heights, Gibault area, VFW area, Downtown, Kolmer Farm Estates, Meadowbrook Heights, Shady Springs

Dec. 16, Dec. 21

Area East of Market Street and South of Hamacher, North of Hecker Highway: Sandalwood, Greenfield Manor, Hardy Acres, Morrison Ave., East Ridge, Quail Ridge, The Ridge, Parkwood, Country Lakes, Hidden Glen, Cypress Place

Dec. 17, Dec. 22

Lakeview Estates, Westview Acres, Silvercreek Crossing, West Lake Estates, Sunset Acres, The Meadows, Creekside Estates, Robrika’s Run

Dec. 18, Dec. 23

Area East of Route 3 and South of Park/Hoener: Leland Terrace, Spring View Acres, Historic Estates, Bellefontaine Heights and Oak Valley, Stonefield, Vandebrook, Southview Villas