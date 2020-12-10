Three-vehicle crash at south end of Waterloo

Pictured is the crash scene early Thursday afternoon on Route 3 at South Market Street in Waterloo.

Emergency personnel responded about 12:10 p.m. Thursday to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and South Market Street in Waterloo.

One of the vehicles, a Dodge RAM, rolled over and came to rest in a field. The other vehicles were a red Ford Fusion and newer red Monroe County Highway Department Ford F150. It appeared at least one person was treated for injuries at the scene.

The Waterloo Police Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the crash site. Route 3 traffic was being diverted to South Market Street to the north and Park Street/Route 156 to the south.

