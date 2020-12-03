Burglary charges for Kaskaskia Road incident

Charlene Hart

Jessica Hart

Mark Bowers

Robert Hart Jr.

Robert Hart Sr.

Michael Tucker

Six people – including a Collinsville family – were charged in connection with a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred last month south of Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Michael A. Tucker, 55, of Peoria and Robert J. Hart Sr., 55, Robert J. Hart Jr., 37, Jessica A. Hart, 34, Charlene A. Hart, 53, and Mark Bowers, 43, all of Collinsville, were charged with vehicle theft conspiracy and conspiracy (burglary).

Judge Dennis Doyle set bond at $50,000 for each.

Everyone but Tucker has been taken into custody and remain at the Monroe County Jail.

Tucker remains at large. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-TIPS.

Police said that shortly after 5 a.m. Nov. 10, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Kaskaskia Road for a burglary and vehicle theft report. Upon arrival, deputies determined the homeowner discovered a detached garage had been burglarized with several tools and items missing and a 2020 Ford F250 had been stolen.

Deputies canvassed the area, speaking with neighbors and searching for evidence.

Shortly after being notified, investigators located the stolen truck abandoned in a basement of a vacant warehouse in St. Louis.

An investigation was conducted and suspects were developed along with several vehicles used to assist in committing the crimes. Investigators also recovered stolen property from the garage.

The suspects were charged on Nov. 20.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation was conducted with assistance from the St. Louis City Metropolitan Police Department, Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, Belleville Police Department, Terminal Railroad Police Department, Columbia Police Department and Criminal Investigation Division of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.