Waterloo police seek suspect in Friday morning incident

Waterloo police are still searching for a man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that resulted in a woman being stabbed in the leg early Friday morning.

At about 1 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North Moore Street after a man reportedly broke into the residence of a female acquaintance. Some sort of altercation ensued, during which the woman was apparently stabbed in the leg, police said.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.

The male suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival, prompting a search. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the area for use of its aerial drone as part of the search, which was unsuccessful.

The man had still not been apprehended as of Friday afternoon. Charges are pending.

“We know who it is,” Waterloo Deputy Chief of Police Dane Luke said.