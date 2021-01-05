More COVID deaths pending in Monroe County

There are two more deaths from the novel coronavirus that will soon be reported in Monroe County.

“We’re just waiting on the exact age and confirmation, but we’re certain that they’re COVID deaths,” Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said Tuesday.

He will officially report the deaths in the coming days, which will bring the county’s death toll to 61.

On Saturday, Wagner confirmed the death of a man in his 90s who died from COVID-19 that the state reported earlier in the week. He also said the death of a man in his 60s from Hecker was from the virus and will be added to the count.

Even as deaths in Monroe County, and around much of the nation, continue to rise, many of the other metrics continued to hold steady on a slight downward trend in the last week while the virus remains extremely prevalent in many parts of the country.

Monroe County recorded 215 more cases of the virus this week, putting the county total at 3,271.

At last count, 289 of those cases were active. A record 37 Monroe County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The largest jump in cases came when Wagner reported 71 new cases Thursday, but he said that was due to several days’ worth of testing results being sent directly to the health departments from facilities in Missouri.

The vaccine continued its rollout here this week as well, with the health department hosting another clinic at the Monroe County Fairgrounds on Monday to vaccinate health care workers.

Confusion about the vaccination process led Wagner to address two specific issues Tuesday.

One error came after a local TV news station reported Monroe County was moving to the next group for vaccination because it had finished inoculating health care employees.

“We are substantially through 1a to where we could go to 1b, but the state has to give us approval first,” Wagner clarified.

Another source of confusion was an Illinois Department of Public Health graphic shared by the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, and later the Republic-Times, on Facebook.

The graphic shows the IDPH recommendations for who will be in each vaccination group, though it notes in small print that there may still be updates to the prioritization.

Many people assumed the groups were final.

“The 1b (group) has not been confirmed,” Wagner emphasized. “It is in draft form, but it hasn’t been finalized yet.”

Per the draft graphic, the 1a group currently being vaccinated only includes health care personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff.

The second group, called phase 1b, would include people age 75 and older and frontline essential workers like first responders, food and agriculture workers, grocery store workers and those working in education.

Once an increased supply of vaccine is available, the next two groups could begin getting shots.

Next would come group 1c, which is people ages 16-59 with co-morbid conditions, people age 65-75 and other essential workers like those in the food service industry, members of the media and information technology and communications professionals.

The final group is called phase 2. The recommendation is still pending on that, but it may include everyone else age 16 and older.

Although there has been some confusion, Wagner said there has not been the distribution problems in Monroe County that have been reported in many areas of America.

“We’re getting it in and getting it in peoples’ arms rapidly,” he said. “If they send it to us, we’ll get it into peoples’ arms. I’m looking forward to when we can get larger supplies.”

Wagner said vaccine allocation is currently based on population at the state level, but he hopes Illinois will soon get more doses and then allow counties to simply order what they need.

At that point, Wagner said the plan is to run a 24-hour vaccination clinic to inoculate the county’s population as soon as possible.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 1,670 cases (16,392 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,263 cases (7,683 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 129 cases (673 tests), according to the IDPH.

The IDPH on Jan. 1 listed Monroe County, along with all but 22 counties in the state, as being at the warning level for COVID-19. For the week of Dec. 20, Monroe County had 533 cases per 100,000 residents (the goal is less than 50), a test positivity rate of 13.8 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent), performed 1,524 tests (the goal is to do enough to meet the positivity rate) and 19 percent of ICU beds available (the goal is at least 20 percent).

In St. Clair County, there have been 21,926 total positive tests and 340 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 214,472 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 3,438 confirmed cases, 163 of which are active. Sixty people have died from the virus after seven new deaths were reported in recent days.

The metro east, including these counties and Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate remain well over the level at which mitigations are imposed.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 13 percent on Jan. 2. The region has 13 percent of its medical or surgical beds and just 23 percent of its ICU beds available.

Illinois overall is up to 991,719 cases of coronavirus and 16,959 deaths.

There are 3,905 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 800 people in ICU beds and 457 on ventilators.

Missouri has recorded 405,589 confirmed cases and 5,825 deaths. That includes 62,176 cases in St. Louis County and 16,235 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 20.9 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 356,010 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 86.1 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.8 million COVID-19-related deaths.