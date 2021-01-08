Van stolen south of Waterloo

Police are on the lookout for a gold 2004 Pontiac Montana van with Illinois plates that was been stolen shortly before noon Friday from a property in the 4900 block of Sportsman Road south of Waterloo.

The keys were reportedly left inside the van, which was unlocked at the time of its theft.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. Neighboring police agencies were notified of the incident.

Anyone with information on this theft or of the van’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 618-939-8651.