Waterloo OKs growth, improvements

The Waterloo City Council approved the annexation of additional land into city limits and made measures for both roadway and business expansion at recent meetings.

During its March 17 meeting, the council approved an annexation agreement between the city and Matthew and Pamela Patterson of MHKP Properties of Smithton for the development of 38.56 acres in the Deer Ridge subdivision.

This is a 66-lot subdivision located adjacent to Natalie Estates in the area of Rogers and Hamacher streets.

Aldermen also gave the OK on a contract for low bidder Huebner Contracting in the amount of $620,536.93 for the Third Street improvement project.

Another action taken at the March 17 meeting was approval of an addendum to a previous agreement between the city and Monroe County for the Rogers Street North Project.

As previously reported, the extension and intersection of Rogers Street and Country Club Lane is the first phase of the project.

The second phase of this project would extend Rose Lane east-northeast from its current terminus in the Northwinds subdivision and connect it with a second northward extension of Rogers Lane from its planned intersection with Country Club Lane.

A traffic signal is also proposed at the intersection of Rose Lane at Route 3 just south of Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers in the second phase.

Total cost of this project is just under $7 million, with the city and county splitting the cost other than $1.5 million in federal funding.

Also at this meeting, the council approved the city’s annual $7,500 contribution to Western Egyptian for operation of the senior center and nutrition site at 207 W. Fourth Street.

Lastly, the council approved a beautification grant application from Craig Brauer of TWM Monroe County Land Trust, in the amount of $2,241.12 for property located at 113 S. Main Street (Stifel Investment Services), and also gave the OK on a non-profit grant program application from the Waterloo Lions Club in the amount of $7,500.00 for its project titled “Lions Park Accessibility Project.”

During its March 3 meeting, the council approved a special use permit for an automobile service station to be located at the corner of Route 3 and Plaza Drive as requested by Rhodes Development Company.

This is for a Plaza Tire Service to be built next to Scooter’s Coffee.

No timeline has been announced for this new business, which operates several locations throughout the St. Louis area.