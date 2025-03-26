Columbia vehicle burglary arrests

Two men were arrested and charged with 37 counts of burglary, one count of residential burglary and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with Columbia incidents which occurred in July and August of last year.

Mysean D. Burden, 22, and Jahquel D. Pearsall, 22, both of Springfield, were brought to Monroe County Circuit Court on separate dates in late February for arraignment.

Both were charged with residential burglary for allegedly entering a residence in the 1100 block of Palmer Creek Drive in Columbia on July 29.

They are also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a 2015 Kia K5, which was allegedly stolen from the 400 block of Wernings Drive on July 29.

The vehicle was found abandoned elsewhere in Columbia later that afternoon.

The 37 counts of burglary (not causing damage) allege Burden and Pearsall entered a number of vehicles with the intent to commit theft.

Eleven of the burglary charges occurred July 29 on Wernings Drive, Fairfax Drive, Catherine Court, Wilson Drive and Autumn Rise Lane in northwest Columbia.

The other 26 charges allege the duo entered vehicles on Aug. 19 on Wernings Drive, Juliana Court, Elizabeth Court, Webster Drive, Carr Creek Drive, Kahlua Court, Grant Drive and Eagle Lake Drive.

A status hearing for Pearsall is scheduled for April 3 in Monroe County Court.

A jury trial date of May 12 has been set for Burden.

The Columbia Police Department and Metro East Auto Theft Task Force investigated the burglaries.