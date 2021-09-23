Waterloo man sentenced for fraud

Timothy Mayer

A Waterloo man was sentenced to prison on Thursday on a federal fraud charge.

Timothy P. Mayer, 42, of Waterloo, was ordered to serve 18 months in federal prison for defrauding his former employer, Jung Truck Service of Mascoutah, out of more than $600,000.

Mayer pled guilty at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis on May 4. Mayer admitted that beginning in July 2019, he started charging expensive tires to Jung Truck’s accounts at a local tire supplier. Mayer then sold the tires on the side and pocketed the cash. The value of the tires Mayer fraudulently charged to Jung Truck exceeded $590,000.

Per court information, Mayer also stole tires and brakes from Jung Truck’s inventory and sold those items on the side. In total, Mayer caused Jung Truck to sustain a loss of more than $620,000. The scheme lasted until Mayer was caught in May 2020.

In addition to operating its own trucks and warehouse facilities, Jung Truck also provides maintenance services for other trucking companies. Mayer was the manager of Jung Truck’s East St. Louis location.



In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered Mayer to serve a period of three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. The court further ordered Mayer to pay $624,807.63 in restitution to Jung Truck.

The case was investigated by agents from the FBI and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Verseman.

In a civil lawsuit filed by Jung Truck Service in St. Clair County seeking recovery of the defrauded money, the business claimed Mayer used the money to fund a drug addiction.