Local schools take different stances on vax/testing mandate

The Columbia school district is citing the Health Care Right of Conscience Act as a means to keep personnel who do not submit to the state’s vaccine and testing mandate operating in the district.

COVID-19 Executive Order No. 88 and the Illinois State Board of Education’s subsequent related emergency rules require all school personnel to either be fully vaccinated or submit weekly negative test results to be able to work.

On Friday, Columbia Superintendent Chris Grode quoted Section 7 of the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act when explaining why his district will consider those who do not submit to weekly testing or get fully vaccinated as “compliant” with Gov. JB Pritzker’s mandate.

Essentially, this section states no employer or institution can deny admission, impose conditions of employment, question “discriminate against,” or take any other action based on one’s “refusal to receive, obtain, accept, perform, counsel, suggest, recommend, refer, assist or participate in any forms of health care services contrary to his or her conscience.”

Grode said the school district considers COVID vaccines and testing as “health care services.” Columbia is therefore taking the stance it cannot restrict one’s employment on the basis of not receiving the vaccine or weekly testing.

Kelton Davis, Regional Superintendent of Schools for Monroe and Randolph counties, said how each district chooses to interpret the act is heavily influenced by its attorney, and attorneys vary from district to district.

However, each district has some say in the matter.

“It’s the district’s attorney who is making that interpretation because they are the ones who are going to have to defend them in court, so it depends on who has what attorney and if they even asked the question,” Davis said. “Some of the school districts didn’t (give) that option to people … and that’s based on their local decision to make, (which is) based on the legal advice or the legal opinion of their attorney.”

Columbia School District is represented by Barney Mundorf of Guin Mundorf, LLC. Waterloo is represented by Shane Jones of Kriha Boucek. Both are education law firms.

Grode said Columbia’s decision to cite the Health Care Right of Conscience Act stemmed from the community’s interest in keeping schools open.

“Nobody agrees 100 percent with anyone else regarding COVID vaccinations, testing, mandates (and) even the ones on the same side of the fence will have differences of opinions or interpretations … and so I’m going to make my decision on what will keep our school open in-person everyday. What do I need to operate? (That’s) what I’m doing,” Grode said.

In contrast, Waterloo School Superintendent Brian Charron said his district will not be operating under this interpretation. Waterloo school personnel who do not either submit proof of full vaccination status or weekly test results will not be allowed to work and will not be paid after all of their personal days are used, Charron said.

This decision was simple, Charron said.

“It’s not an option that the state is allowing,” he said.

Charron cited ISBE’s emergency rules on the topic, which outlines two exceptions from the vaccine mandate: one relating to medical/disability considerations, the other a religious exemption. It reads “school personnel who demonstrate they are exempt from the vaccination requirement under this subsection are, at minimum, subject to the testing requirements.”

Earlier this week, the lack of responses from Waterloo school district employees regarding mandate compliance appeared to threaten in-person learning. On Wednesday afternoon, Charron sent an email to parents stating in-person learning at Waterloo schools will continue next week.

“We still have a few employees who are not going to participate, but it’s not affecting our ability to have in-person learning,” Charron said.

The Health Care Right of Conscience Act was not discussed during Thursday night's Columbia School Board meeting.