Waterloo man guilty of defrauding trucking company

Tim Mayer

Timothy P. Mayer, 41, of Waterloo, pled guilty in federal court Tuesday morning to defrauding his former employer, Jung Truck Service of Mascoutah, out of $600,000.

Beginning in July 2019, Mayer, who managed the East St. Louis location, started charging expensive tires to Jung Truck’s accounts at a local tire supplier. Mayer then sold the tires on the side and pocketed the money, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

The value of the tires that Mayer fraudulently charged exceeded $590,000. Mayer also stole tires and brakes from Jung Truck’s inventory and sold those items on the side.

Mayer was caught last May. He will be sentenced Aug. 11.

The mail fraud charge to which Mayer pled guilty carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a period of supervised release of up to 3 years. He will also be ordered to pay full restitution to his former employer.

Mayer also faces a civil case in St. Clair County from Jung Truck Service that claims he defrauded the company to fund his drug addiction, according to the Madison-St. Clair Record. The business is seeking recovery of the $622,880.31, plus interest and all other proper relief.