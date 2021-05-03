SUV stolen, vehicles entered in Columbia

A St. Louis man was taken into custody after one vehicle was stolen and several others were entered early Monday morning in Columbia, leading to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Sauget.

Columbia police said that about 1:45 a.m., a resident on Dianne Avenue saw a subject wearing a hoodie that was pulling on parked vehicle door handles and called police. A black SUV with California plates and a black SUV with Texas plates were identified as suspect vehicles.

A short time later, police observed the vehicles and attempted to stop them for questioning. Both SUVs sped north on Route 3 to I-255 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy and Dupo police officer continued to pursue the SUVs onto Route 3 into Cahokia and then to Sauget. The SUV with Texas plates, which turned out to be a 2020 Nissan Kicks reported stolen out of Granite City with plates that were switched, crashed in Sauget and a male wearing a hoodie ran away on foot before being captured.

The other SUV, later determined to be a Mitsubishi Outlander rental that was stolen from the 300 block of Northridge Road in Columbia, successfully evaded apprehension.

The person taken into custody following the crash, Lecoy Dean, 20, of St. Louis, is facing multiple felony charges associated with the incident.

It was determined later Monday morning that six unlocked vehicles were entered overnight in the area of Dianne Avenue, Charlotte Avenue and Paul Street off Carl Street just west of Route 3.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is assisting Columbia police in the investigation.