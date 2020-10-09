Waterloo man charged with home invasion, domestic battery in Belleville

Devon Buckley

A young Waterloo man is facing serious felony charges following an incident last month in Belleville.

Devon M. Buckley, 23, was charged with home invasion/causing injury and aggravated domestic battery/strangulation following the Sept. 12 incident.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said that shortly after 5:50 a.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Bradford Place, which is located near Southwestern Illinois College, regarding a domestic battery in progress.

“While en route, deputies were told the suspect broke the window of the residence and had entered the residence,” St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said. “Dispatch advised the caller locked herself inside of the bathroom with the male trying to gain entry inside. Dispatch then advised the male forced entry inside of the bathroom and advised the phone was disconnected.”

The victim told police that after Buckley broke into her residence, he strangled her.

“It was determined that the victim and Buckley had a prior relationship, but he had never lived at this residence nor was invited to be there,” Fleshren said.

Bond was set at $75,000 for Buckley, who remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.