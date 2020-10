Pictured is the scene of the crash Tuesday morning near the corner of N. Market Street and Route 3 in Waterloo.

The Waterloo Police Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of N. Market Street and Route 3 in Waterloo.

The driver of a green pickup truck, Judy Burnett, 48, was complaining of chest pains at the scene of the crash. The truck was in the ditch on the side of the road.