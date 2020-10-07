COVID mitigations removed for metro east

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the metro east region – which includes Monroe County – will return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

While the rate of testing in the metro east (Region 4) has remained relatively stable, the rolling average positivity rate in the region has fallen from a high of 10.5 percent on Aug. 27 to a rate of 5.8 percent today. The rollback of restrictions is a result of close coordination between IDPH, local health departments and community leaders encouraging proven and targeted mitigation efforts, Pritzker said.

“(The metro east) has secured the progress necessary to end the increased mitigations in Region 4,” Pritzker said.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike expressed excitement with the news.

“It takes communities working together to reduce the spread of the virus and lower the positivity rate. I want to thank Region 4 for its hard work to decrease the risk for all of Illinois.”

Region 4 initially moved to stricter mitigations on Aug. 18 following three consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate above 8 percent. On Sept. 2, additional mitigations were implemented after the region increased its positivity rate to a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9.6 percent. As of Friday, Region 4 has reached the threshold to lift mitigations following three consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate below 6.5 percent.

Indoor dining and bar service can resume along with larger gathering sizes as outlined in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan. Gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed and bars and restaurants can operate under normal hours.

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) also celebrated the end of the mitigations while criticizing them again.

“I’m thankful that our businesses will now be able to operate at a higher capacity and hopeful that we will see many of the recently-lost jobs return to the area,” he said. “I do not believe these restrictions should have been enacted on the region in the first place because they were based on the wrong metric, which itself was based on flawed and incomplete data. Moving forward, I continue to urge the governor to focus on regional hospitalization rates, which are a much more accurate assessment of the actual COVID-19 situation.”

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said Thursday that a former resident of Integrity Healthcare in Columbia died from the novel coronavirus.

That facility transfers its residents who test positive to locations in Carbondale or Alton, as those places have wings for individuals with COVID.

That has caused some problems Wagner said they are ironing out with the state, as those individuals may not be included in their new home county’s numbers.

“We think that some of these numbers are not being counted correctly,” Wagner said. “There’s a lot of positives at Integrity that are not counted in our numbers.”

The former Integrity resident who died, according to Wagner, was transferred to a hospital before going to the Carbondale facility.

Eight residents at Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo have died from COVID-19 following an outbreak at that facility, per Wagner.

Seven Oak Hill residents died this past week, bringing Monroe County’s overall death toll to 24.

Males and females ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s at Oak Hill have died from the virus.

Oak Hill Administrator Brian Koontz said spirits at the facility are relatively high given the outbreak.

“This is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in health care,” Koontz said. “It’s difficult to keep spirits and morale high among ourselves and the residents. We’re doing the best we can, and we’re doing pretty good. We’ve got a good group of people here, and we’re going to see this thing through to the end.”

Wagner also said Monday the state confirmed two previously suspected coronavirus deaths. Neither of those were associated with a senior care facility.

One of those individuals fell and died shortly after, while the other had a number of serious health conditions, Wagner said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, a death is attributed to COVID-19 when it is reported as a cause of death, including a “probable” or “presumed” cause. That means complications caused by the virus, like pneumonia, are included in the death count because COVID-19 precipitated those problems.

Wagner said that has happened at Oak Hill, with residents being counted as a COVID death because of the stress it is putting on their bodies and thereby exacerbating other conditions.

Oak Hill has 36 people sick with the virus currently, most of whom are residents of the care center. There are also a few staff members who contracted the illness who live in other counties, so Wagner does not know the total cases at the facility.

About 50 people from Oak Hill have contracted coronavirus in this outbreak, according to Wagner.

Wagner said the outbreak there may be taking a turn.

“It looks like, maybe, they’ve got it pretty much locked down,” he said, noting there were only three new cases at Oak Hill on Tuesday.

Koontz said an Illinois Department of Public Health rapid response team visited the facility last week to check on its response, and it offered no suggestions on how to improve.

“It’s comforting to know that we’re doing the right thing, but at the same time they did note ‘this is a pandemic and this is an outbreak, and it’s going to sweep through your building no matter how hard you try,’” he said. “So we’re just trying to handle it with as much grace and compassion as we can.”

Wagner also pointed out Monday that a few people at the facility have recovered from the virus.

Koontz said Oak Hill is emphasizing those recoveries by playing music over the speakers and having employees applaud residents as they return to their normal abodes.

“We’re trying really hard to celebrate the victories while at the same time understanding that with each loss it just gets more and more difficult to process and to move forward,” he said.

A prayer session took place Thursday outside Oak Hill to show support for all those battling the outbreak. Attendees brought signs of encouragement.

Koontz was happy about the event.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “It’s not your normal fun, lighthearted environment when something so serious is going through the building, so for the community to recognize that and support the residents and the staff, that’s going to mean a ton.”

This outbreak is occurring as Monroe County made the IDPH list for being at the warning level last Friday.

For the week of Sept. 20, Monroe County had 137 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a test positivity rate of 8.4 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and 726 tests performed (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate goal).

The county passed all other metrics.

“Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings,” the IDPH said in a press release. “Mayors, local law enforcement, state’s attorneys and other community leaders can be influential in ensuring citizens and businesses follow best practices.”

Wagner noted last week that the county’s numbers have largely gotten worse due to the outbreaks at Oak Hill as well as at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia.

“Our numbers are actually going down in the general public,” he said.

An IDPH mobile testing site will be in Waterloo Oct. 10-11 and Oct. 16-17. The site will be at 901 Illinois Avenue. It is a drive-up site with no appointments being taken.

Monroe County has had 786 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, up 94 from Sept. 29, with most of the new cases being from Oak Hill.

Nineteen cases, seven at Oak Hill and 12 among the general public, were reported Friday, 12 cases, all among the general public, were reported Thursday and nine cases, all among the general public, were reported Wednesday.

There are 71 active cases and four residents hospitalized with the virus. A total of 692 Monroe County residents have recovered from the virus.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 399 cases (5,935 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 295 cases (2,161 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 30 cases (264 tests), according to the IDPH.

In St. Clair County, there have been 7,819 total positive tests and 198 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 94,230 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 1,010 confirmed cases, 46 of which are active. Thirteen people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 13,472 people have been tested there.

Statewide, there are 310,700 cases of coronavirus and 8,910 deaths, according to the IDPH.

In an exclusive report, the IDPH does not know where many people in the metro east have contracted the virus based on data obtained by the Republic-Times.

Missouri has recorded 137,156 confirmed cases and 2,259 deaths as of Thursday. That includes 24,194 cases in St. Louis County and 7,306 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 7.6 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 212,212 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 36.3 million cases of coronavirus and over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths.