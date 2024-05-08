Waterloo honors, supports police

At left, Officer Mike Benda receives the Life-Saving Award from Waterloo Police Chief Dane Luke on Monday night. At right, Waterloo City Clerk Mechelle Childers administers the oath of office to new Waterloo Police Officer Chad Harris.

National Law Enforcement Week is celebrated May 12-18, but the Waterloo City Council got ahead of that recognition by honoring and supporting its local police in multiple ways Monday night.

First, Waterloo Police Chief Dane Luke presented a Life-Saving Award to Officer Mike Benda for his heroic efforts during a smoke alarm call March 28 at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Debra Lane.

The chief detailed that Benda responded to the report of an alarm sounding and a smell of smoke coming from an apartment unit. He knocked on the door, Luke said, and checked the front window, but both were locked.

With still no answer, Benda forced entry to the apartment and located an unresponsive woman in the front room and a burning pot on a nearby stove. He went to the kitchen, turned off the stove, and then moved the woman to the floor to check her pulse.

With a pulse that was “faint and fluttering,” Luke said that Benda requested an AED and performed chest compressions on the woman until she was able to breathe on her own.

Once Monroe County EMS arrived, Luke said Benda then continued to provide aid as necessary.

Luke said the patient was conscious and breathing when she was transported to an area hospital.

A plaque presented to Benda at Monday’s meeting reads:

“In recognition of your courageous and life-saving actions at the scene of an alarm call on March 28, 2024. Your quick thinking and CPD aid resulted in a life saved. We honor your bravery and dedication to our community.”

The next police-related matter on Monday involved the swearing-in of new Waterloo Police Department Officer Chad Harris. He previously worked for the Marissa Police Department.

Staying along this theme, Mayor Stan Darter sought and received unanimous council consent on the appointment of Lauren Voelker to the Waterloo Police Board of Commissioners for a term to expire May 1, 2027.

Voelker, who has served as a member of the Waterloo Planning Commission since 2018, succeeds commissioner Mark “Yogi” Yeager on the police board. He was appointed to a one-year term on this board last year by then-mayor Tom Smith.

Still on the topic of police, aldermen approved a yearly contract renewal in the amount of $16,758 with Babel Street for its Babel X software program to be used by the WPD.

As reported last year when this software was first installed by the WPD, Babel X is a social media monitoring software intended to alert law enforcement of any threats made against local schools or community events.

“It’s looking for key terms, like our school names used with a threat term,” WPD Sgt. Shaun Wiegand said in a 2023 article.

Continuing on the law enforcement technology front, the council on Monday night approved the purchase of a Matrice 30 drone in the amount of $10,978 from FireCam for the WPD.

The drone, which can fly at a height of up to 400 feet, will be used similarly to one operated by the Columbia Fire Department over the past several years.

These types of drones are used to aid in searches for suspects and missing persons in addition to other rescue scenarios.

Two WPD officers will be certified to pilot the drone once it is placed into operation, Luke said, with a goal to have four total officers trained on the device.

The WPD will also see an upgrade in its fleet, as two vehicles were purchased Monday night.

The council approved the purchase of a 2024 Police Interceptor utility vehicle from Sutton Ford in the amount of $41,323, and also the purchase of a 2024 Ford F-150 pickup truck from Sunset Ford in the amount of $47,743.03.

Darter mentioned that the truck is a first for the WPD fleet.

In non-police measures taken Monday, the council approved a three-year union contract with AFSCME, which represents 28 total city employees.

Darter mentioned that contract negotiations lasted several months.

In his report, Waterloo Director of Public Works Tim Birk said the newly painted tank for the elevated water tower being constructed on the Waterloo VFW grounds is scheduled to be lifted and secured atop the tower on May 15. The public is invited to watch this milestone event.

Two non-profit grant program applications were approved in the amount of $5,000 each to be paid through the city’s video gambling revenue. The applications were from Waterloo Sports Association for a project titled “sun shade/net installation” and the Monroe County Historical Society/Bellefontaine House for a shutters project.

Lastly, Darter announced that Monday’s meeting marked his first anniversary in office as mayor.

“It’s been a very good experience. I have a very good council to work with,” Darter said. “The city’s going in a great direction. I think we have a lot to look forward to. I can’t imagine doing anything differently than we have so far. So, one down, seven to go.”