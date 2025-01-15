Waterloo got better with Birk

Tim Birk

Waterloo has changed a great deal over the past few decades, with a growing population and ample construction as well as substantial changes to city infrastructure.

Alongside several elected officials and many hardworking city employees, Tim Birk has overseen much of the community’s development in his role as Waterloo’s director of public works for the past three decades. His time in that position finally came to a close last week.

Birk has had a lengthy career in engineering, even discounting his most recent lengthy tenure with the city.

Out of university, Birk began his career working with a St. Louis engineering firm, being selected as project manager for the reconstruction of runways and taxiways at Lambert International Airport.

He held this position for over four years before getting transferred to Iowa to work on a project with the chemical company Ortho, though he returned to St. Louis after eight months to serve as assistant director of public works with the City of Crestwood, Mo.

With this eight years of experience working for a municipality, Birk then interviewed with the City of Waterloo for the public works director position, taking on the role from Carl Vogt. He recalled interviewing with the mayor and eight aldermen in the old City Hall building one Saturday.

Birk officially began working for the city in October 1993. He noted several aspects of the city’s development in that time, particularly the population which was about 4,000 when he began but has since climbed to about 12,000.

He also spoke to Waterloo’s unique position as the city itself manages four utility services as well as about 75 miles of roadway.

Speaking on the multitude of projects he’s had a hand in over the years, Birk said the first substantial one was acquiring easements for a 16-inch water main project from Hanover Road to the old water tower next to City Hall.

With the completion of that project, the city signed a 30-year contract with Illinois American Water Company – a contract that just expired while the city has built its new water treatment facility in Valmeyer.

Birk also spoke about his involvement in building a new City Hall, the previous building having been fairly small, converted from a firehouse. This City Hall was located next to the existing building.

Other projects Birk made note of include the expansion of two gas turbines in the power plant as well as the addition of a third which is set to be completed by the end of this year.

Birk also mentioned the expansion of the existing substation as well as construction of a new substation north of town.

Elsewhere in utilities, Birk said the city continues to maintain miles of natural gas pipeline, having added gas regulator stations to maintain the required pressure around town.

The city’s growing population has also demanded changes to the sewer system, the previous sewer treatment plant being over capacity. A new plant was built on the east side of the city with the capacity to handle twice Waterloo’s current population.

One of Birk’s more notable efforts near the end of his tenure with the city was his involvement with the Waterloo Community Splash Pad, as – through a collaboration between the Waterloo Park District and the city – he was brought in to manage the project given his experience.

Having spent many years working for and improving the city, Birk expressed his thanks to those city employees he has worked alongside.

“The city is fortunate to have employees that are highly qualified in each of the departments,” Birk said.

He likewise voiced appreciation for the mayors and city council members he’s had the pleasure of working with through the years.

“One thing we all had in common was to make the City of Waterloo a great place to live and raise a family,” Birk said. “I am very grateful that I have had the opportunity to serve and represent this great city at the local and state level through many organizations.”

With his many contributions to the city, Birk will certainly be missed by his colleagues at City Hall.

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter expressed his thanks to Birk, noting how they’ve worked together in some capacity for about a decade.

Darter commended Birk for not only being accomodating and easy to work with but incredibly competent and knowledgable in his position.

“He knew the city of Waterloo,” Darter said. “He knew virtually everything about it, so when you were talking about anything, he would speak from knowledge.”

Darter further emphasized Birk’s positivity in his role representing Waterloo over the years.

“I would say that Tim was a positive ambassador for the City of Waterloo,” Darter said. “He always put everything in a positive light. Never took that negative side but always put things in a positive manner. I would say that’s unusual in this day and age.”

Current Waterloo Director of Public Works JR Landeck, who has shadowed Birk in his position over the past few months, spoke highly of him and the strong foundation he leaves behind.

“Tim, with his 31 years, has built a legacy here in this city which has helped me transition into his shoes,” Landeck said. “Definitely forward thinking on a lot of things and has helped get the city to where they’re at today.”

As he hands over the reins, Birk voiced his hopes for the city and Landeck.

Birk also said the social aspect of the job is what he’ll look back on most fondly.

“The one thing I will miss most about this position is the many interesting people that I have met locally and throughout the state,” Birk said. “I have always enjoyed communicating with representatives from other municipalities and within state organizations.”

While he’ll miss some of the job, Birk is also happy to have more time to spend with his family.

“I am looking forward to spending my retirement with my family, especially my grandchildren, and spending more time playing golf and traveling,” Birk said.