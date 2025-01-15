Report details fatal caboose fire

Pictured is the scene of a fatal Nov. 16 fire on Mule Road near Columbia that claimed the life of 75-year-old Robert K. “Kenny” Euge.

More details are now known following a November fire which destroyed an old red caboose serving as a residence north of Columbia that tragically took the life of Robert K. “Kenny” Euge.

A recently-procured incident report from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal – obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request – provides further insight into the circumstances surrounding the fire, though the cause of the blaze has ultimately been listed as undetermined.

As previously reported, the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department responded about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 16 to a fully involved structure fire in the 1200 block of Mule Road in rural St. Clair County, with heavy smoke visible from a distance.

The structure in question was a Missouri Pacific Lines caboose that had been converted into living quarters and had been used as such by Euge for decades.

Firefighters learned upon arrival that the residence was occupied at the time of the fire, though the flames and smoke were too strong to safely enter the structure.

Euge, 75, was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The origin and cause report was written by Christopher Guile, a special agent with the state fire marshals, who was contacted by Casey Jahr of the Columbia Fire Department regarding the fire at 1256 Mule Road.

Guile notes in the report that Jahr informed him prior to arrival that neighbors and family members had reported Euge “had an unknown explosive device on the property,” though it could not be verified if there was one or multiple devices.

Guile details in his report an interview he conducted with Jason R. Euge, Robert’s son.

Jason said he lived in a house built into the hillside under the caboose. He heard water running overhead around the time of the incident, which was typical when Robert was using the bathroom or shower. The water did not stop in this case, however.

After calling his father and not receiving a response, Jason then began hearing what he believed to be gunfire and assumed it was his father shooting his gun.

Jason then went outside to see the caboose on fire, according to the interview.

He further explained that Robert had a wood burning stove inside the caboose in which he would burn “all sorts of things.” Jason’s brother had brought their father cardboard to burn the previous day, and that cardboard was near the wood burning stove.

Jason also stated that a family member had last spoken with Robert on the phone the day of the fire at about 11:17 a.m. This family member didn’t mention anything unusual about the conversation.

Guile describes in this report the structure as a single-story railroad caboose that had been converted into a dwelling, with an overhead electrical drop and an electrical system as well as a bathroom, kitchenette and living room/bedroom.

Water was supplied via a garden hose, and heating was provided by the stove.

Prior to a scene examination, the Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad was requested to assist in order to determine if there was a device located on the property, the squad being informed of a potential device or devices in a bucket in a cistern.

The squad secured the device/devices and informed Guile the scene was safe to be examined.

Through the scene examination, it was determined the fire originated in the interior of the caboose near the wood burning stove, the area around the stove having sustained heavy damage.

The fire ventilated out the doors, and the interior went to flashover, causing heavy damage throughout.

Though the area around the stove sustained heavy damage and seemed to be an origin for the fire, Guile notes in his report that due to the heavy damage, he was unable to determine a precise point of origin or cause for the fire.

A coroner’s autopsy performed on Robert noted probable carbon monoxide intoxication, severe inhalation of smoke and soot, severe burns and hemorrhagic stroke.

Guile concludes his report with a summary of his findings, particularly noting the evidence of a stroke found during the autopsy might have impaired Robert from extinguishing or escaping the fire.

As previously reported, Robert was an accomplished sculpture artist and was a retired switchman from the Terminal Railroad. His property contained vehicles and pieces of art he’d created from items found in landfills and junk yards.

His obituary also notes that in 2009, he was presented the Presidential Unit Citation as part of Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Calvary Regiment by President Barack Obama in the Rose Garden of the White House for his service in Vietnam.