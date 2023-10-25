Volleyballers on quest for crown 

Columbia High School volleyball head coach Kelly Landgraf (center) talks to her players during a recent victory at Waterloo.

It’s win or go home for local high school volleyball squads as regional play began this week.

Valmeyer (33-3) took a 16-match winning streak into the Class 1A Carrollton Regional, where it faced Maryville Christian on Wednesday night. The Pirates three hours round trip for a 30-minute victory, winning 25-10, 25-9. Brooke Miller had 11 kills and Kierstin Miller contributed 13 points, nine kills and seven assists.

Valmeyer plays Carrollton in the regional final on Thursday for a berth in the Nokomis Sectional.

The Pirates closed out the regular season with a 25-6, 25-8 victory at Lebanon on Thursday.

Brooke Miller is the team leader in kills and blocks for Valmeyer this season. Mia McSchooler leads in both points and digs. Violet Krekel is the assists leader for the Pirates.

Gibault (20-17) battled New Athens at the Class 1A Dupo Regional on Tuesday, winning in two sets. The Hawks faced Father McGivney on Wednesday, pulling off a 25-22, 26-28, 25-21 victory. The Hawks play in Thursday’s regional final against Hardin-Calhoun.

The Hawks closed out their regular season with a 25-14, 25-14 loss last Tuesday at Freeburg, then a 25-11, 25-19 loss to Althoff last Wednesday.

Lucy Range leads the Hawks this season in points, kills and assists.

Dupo (2-25) bowed out of its own regional, falling 25-7, 25-8 to Hardin-Calhoun on Monday.

Allison Taylor led the Tigers in points and kills this season. Maddie Ehrhard was the top blocker, and Ady Thompson led in digs.

In Class 2A, Columbia (27-6) opened its postseason Tuesday in the Nashville regional against the host squad, winning in two sets. The Eagles face Mater Dei in Thursday’s regional final.

Columbia closed out its regular season with a 25-8, 25-9 win at Granite City last Wednesday, then lost 25-20, 25-22 at Freeburg on Thursday.

Kate Adams leads Columbia in points this season. Claire Sandstrom is the kills leader, Megan Bolyard is tops in assists, Elliana Ames is the leading blocker, and Addison Walton leads in digs.

Waterloo (14-19) hosted its own Class 3A regional and faced Freeburg on Wednesday night, falling in two sets.

Kenzy Koudelka led the ‘Dogs in points this season, with Maddie Calvert tops in kills, Ellie Day leading in assists, Megan Huebner tops in blocks, and Ellie Zweigart the leader in digs.